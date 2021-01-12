Many stepping forward to support affordable housing

The start of 2021 provides us with the opportunity to hope for better things. In spite of divides among us, it is important that we focus instead on the good around us. Speaking on behalf of Habitat for Humanity, we are grateful for those who have stepped up to help us through trying times.

Entities such as Local 4 and Jerry’s Sheet Metal are currently sponsoring our upcoming Build a Dream Auction, with many others giving items, or money so that we can buy items. The money we will raise from this online fundraiser will help us build affordable housing, in partnership with lower-income households.

The first house this year will begin in March and is sponsored by a challenge grant from Thrivent. People can support the “Faith Build” by buying construction materials through the Build a Dream fundraiser, or by giving monetary donations designated toward the build.

The second build will be the Home Builders’ Blitz, in June. Among the businesses already agreeing to help are Truss Craft, Island Indoor Climate, Lyon Pride Roofing, Middleton Electric and GSC (painting). These businesses, and the many others who contribute to local efforts, are deserving of our gratitude and support.