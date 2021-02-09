Mask mandate essential to maintaining work to beat virus

I am writing this in hopes we can gain traction with extending the city’s mask mandate. The premature withdrawal of these barriers will only cause more hardships in the near future. People will needlessly be infected with the virus, and subsequently, valuable members of our community will perish.

I am the manager of the Respiratory Therapy department at St. Francis. Over the past year, my team and I have run numerous ventilators on COVID-19 patients. The number of infected people requiring hospitalization is at its lowest since last year before the second wave hit Grand Island. I don’t want to see a third or fourth wave hit our community. Extending the mask mandate in Grand Island is a simple, yet effective means to slowing this virus down.

I understand that not everyone may share my opinion, but you can’t argue with the numbers we have been seeing. Vaccinations will take time, likely into the later parts of this year. As a person who cares deeply for this community, I can’t stress enough how important extending this mandate is. Wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience when you think about saving a life. Nebraska has strong, resilient people. We simply need to do our part, even if that means wearing a mask until spring/summer 2021.Thank you for the consideration.