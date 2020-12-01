Mask mandate must be enforced

Great. We finally have a mask mandate. Now what?

I was happy to see that there was going to be enforcement of this ordinance but so disappointed on the very first day it went into affect. I was in my car at the Hy-Vee Fuel Station waiting for my husband, who went inside to pay. In that short time I saw seven or eight people entering and leaving the building with no mask. How is this going to be enforced?

Obviously as high-risk customers, we are still not going to be respected. Who is enforcing this ordinance? Are citizens supposed to report it? I am so frustrated with this issue and had hoped that it would help protect everyone. Don’t give me that garbage about it infringing on people’s rights. What about my rights?

An ordinance is an ordinance and if we can’t depend on our businesses to support the law, then I will find somewhere else to shop safely that does honor it.