Mask mandate was unnecessary

Our Central District Health Department is now saying the coronavirus curve is “flattening” when in fact the coronavirus cases count has dropped dramatically — not just in the three counties area, but in all counties in the state as well as surrounding states.

The quick increase in cases, as well as this current quick decrease in cases, is seen everywhere, regardless of mask mandates or other actions.

Trying to excuse the lower cases because of fewer people being tested doesn’t account for the same decrease seen in hospital admissions and a decrease in deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

With the current decreases already begun before masks were required, our mask advocates are struggling to find excuses for why we still need a mask mandate.

Instead of panicking, simply waiting another week or two we would have seen the cases drop as they have everywhere else and not mandated useless masks.