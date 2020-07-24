I fail to understand the negative connotation that people are placing on wearing a mask in businesses.
For years, signs at businesses have said: NO shirt, NO shoes, NO service for health and safety reasons. No one thought twice about such a sign and we have followed the rules.
NO masks has simply been added to that list for health and safety reasons. There is no political agenda or infringement of constitutional rights as part of wearing a mask. Wearing a mask benefits everyone in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
So please, view wearing a mask as a safety issue and not anything else. Let common sense prevail.
