Masks aren't what we want, but they're needed

I love to sing. I love to watch singing. So I don’t enjoy wearing masks, or that they would be required. But here’s the thing — they are the best hope we have in protecting our kids and teachers from viral spread and by extension the larger community. Awkward and challenging as last year was, it was incredibly positive and successful in terms of avoiding significant outbreaks of the virus in schools. Why? Was it because kids overnight learned to be incredibly clean and hygienic without any outside help? Naw! It was that masks were enforced and people worked together on it.

This year was to be so much better, the year when schools could drop the masks because YAY!! — a vaccine. Not just one, but three vaccines. We were given the opportunity to move beyond the necessity of masks because, by the vast 70% or more of getting this vaccine, we would raise the level of protection in the community to a place where even new variants might be seen here or there, but would have nowhere to go. And with so many vaccinated, any new variants wouldn’t have the circulating time needed to adapt and grow in severity. Hooray! And we had months — April, May, June, July. Plenty of time before school for the needed numbers to get their shots.

But that didn’t happen. Not even close to the vaccinated numbers to mitigate spread. Not to mention, the vaccine is not yet even approved for elementary age kiddos. At our best, we would have still needed to be cautious about young children but would have given them nowhere to spread it. Sadly, we are nowhere near our best. We haven’t had sufficient participation in the vaccines meant to replace the masks, so masks remain. That simple.