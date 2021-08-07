Masks do protect children, aren’t harmful

As a recently retired Grand Island pediatrician, I take issue with comments made by Dr. Sue Greenwald to the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club. Much of what she said contradicts the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Masks and vaccines do save children’s lives. Children do get sick and sometimes die. They also act as vectors infecting vulnerable adults. With the new variants, such as the delta virus, it is possible that children may start getting sicker. At this point children under 12 cannot be vaccinated. As soon as they can, hopefully parents will see the importance and have them receive the vaccine.

Since they will not be vaccinated for the start of the school year, it is important they wear masks, even if not mandated. It is not shown that wearing masks causes learning difficulties or carbon dioxide poisoning.

Sex education of any kind in school has always been a controversial topic. Even if some of the issues seem to be too much for children, they need to know about their bodies and the changes that happen in the normal course of development. This knowledge helps them make the right decisions as they go through the difficult teen years.