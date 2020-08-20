Masks should be mandated in all schools

I do not understand or agree with the Northwest School District’s decision to dismiss our health care professionals’ advice about the wearing of masks indoors. It seems, in this instance, we should err on the side of safety. The Hall County COVID risk factor, according to our health department, was 2 last week when school opened, standing for “moderate to high risk.” The Nebraska State Education Association Teachers called for a mask mandate. Is accessing the facts, making informed decisions with those facts in mind, and then enforcing those decisions, not your responsibility? Due to peer pressure if masks are not mandated, masks will not be worn. A strongly recommended policy to wear masks has little effect on peer pressure.
Businesses in Grand Island want to remain open. We want kids in school, safely. Remote learning was difficult for students and teachers. What happened in Grand Island in March was our fair warning. We must protect our children, their families, the school staff and the community. The wearing of masks is proven to have helped defeat the spread of COVID. But a mandate to wear them must be in place at all of our Grand Island area schools.