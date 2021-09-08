Masks should be required for school children

Our governor, like several other extreme right governors across the country, seems to believe that parents have the right to decide that their child will not wear a mask at school. This is a totally indefensible position in the case of a lethal pandemic spread by aerosol inhalation.

Anti-maskers appear to have a misunderstanding about the wearing of masks. While masks provide some protection to the wearer, they are primarily used to protect others from viruses the wearer may have.

The governor’s claiming that parental choice allows a parent to send a child to school without wearing a mask and to possibly infect dozens of other children with the COVID virus is indefensible. No such freedom exists; a parent’s freedom ends at others’ noses. Parents have no freedom to injure others by their actions.

And no, governor, this isn’t the flu. He is playing with the health of our children, based upon shaky statistics, for pure political gain. Masks are not statements of political positions, particularly when worn by children. A 6-year-old is not a Republican or Democrat — just a child who should be protected by the adults in the room.

Bumper sticker credos have no place in protecting children. Time to stop being a political lackey and to protect the children in your care as many Nebraska school boards have.