Masks slow the coronavirus’ spread
It is both sad and selfish that the mask mandate will end in Grand Island on Feb. 23.

Our health workers have been through hell throughout the duration of this pandemic, yet the citizens of Grand Island are too selfish, self-centered or just plain lazy to wear a mask.

Wearing a mask is the only proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19 outside of vaccination. The vast majority of the public has not been vaccinated, and not wearing masks could reopen the floodgates of this deadly disease.

How many people must die before you can be bothered to wear a mask? Furthermore, many consumers who have a choice will avoid shopping in Grand Island. I know I will.

