Older folks who I know and those with chronic conditions have been asking me (and I’ve been wondering myself) if it’s now perfectly safe to get food from a drive-thru and if customers need to wear a mask. I have even had workers in the drive-thrus ask me if they are safe when customers don’t wear a mask. I did some quick research and got the latest info from the Cleveland Clinic.

Bottom line: You should wear a mask if you are rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location.

Remember, you wear a mask to protect others. It’s not about you.

