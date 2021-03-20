Mediation could resolve Jack Wilson's dilemma

Jack Wilson is a World War II veteran who served honorably for our great country. Jack has lived at his current place of residence for over 11 years. He loves where he lives, feels safe and comfortable. In October 2020 he was given an eviction notice — without reason, he was told he had to leave.

The Regency Retirement Community is a nonprofit organization with a state of Nebraska registered corporation. The positions listed with the state are as follows: Peg Marsh, registered agent, cell, 308-380-6552; Steve Miles, president, 308-379-4627; Ruth Tyma, director, Five Points Bank, 308-384-5350.

I personally feel that each of these individuals should be contacted and encouraged to rescind the eviction of a 95-year-old WWII veteran. At the very minimum, mediation should be given a chance with an unbiased individual listening to all sides and every concern.

We have many obligations. I feel one sacred obligation is to take care of our elderly veterans. We sent them into harm’s way and they willingly served and protected us. Now it’s our turn to care for these heroes!