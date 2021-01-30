Mentoring is a blessing for all involved

Mentoring for 20 years with Team-

Mates has taught me so many things. My numerous mentees have taught me so many things. Dustin reminded me weekly, everyone deserves love. Tabby often said, “Being nice isn’t that hard.” Julissa understood the importance of listening without judging. Melisa lived and shared her passion, soccer. Kelcee’s life motto was “family is everything.”

When you’re fortunate enough to spend time with a young person, life lessons are abundant and eye opening. Lately, Zooming is our match mode of weekly meetings. While it’s not the best relationship-building path, it teaches us resilience and creative connecting.

You don’t have to be a math genius or a technology wizard; you just have to be there ... to listen, to learn and to receive the blessings that come your way. There are so many. Be a mentor, be a TeamMate.