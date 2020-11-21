Mentoring is rewarding experience

I joined Teammates over three years ago after seeing an email sent out when I worked at the Grand Island Chamber office. I didn’t know much about Teammates, other than you were paired with a child in our school district. I communicated with Nancy Jones a few times and she answered my questions.

The thought of being a positive influence in a young person’s life sold me on the idea. I started with a sixth-grader at Walnut and met with him once a week for the last three years. It has been a wonderful experience getting to know a now young man that is a freshman at GISH. As I look back at the last three years, what we did the most was play catch with the football and I was a sounding board for him. I think he was happy that someone outside of his family showed interest in what he was doing and going through in life.