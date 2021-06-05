Mentoring visits are highlight of week

I have been a volunteer Teammates mentor for almost five years and for me to say it is the highlight of my week is a true understatement.

When I initially thought about becoming a mentor, I did not think I could commit 30-60 minutes a week to something outside my job.

We share stories about our families, our weekend plans, what projects we are working on at school/work; or maybe simple things like our favorite food or favorite holiday. This is how we found out our favorite pizza is Canadian bacon & pineapple.

I know her favorite color, that she has great friends, her favorite subject in school and that she LOVES to cook (she even is good at giving me tips).

Sometimes I feel as though I get more out of the Teammates program than my mentee. It brings my heart pure joy getting to meet with her weekly and that she allows me to help her navigate this thing called life.

So, join me in being a mentor by contacting Rod Felton at rafelton@gips.org. You will love it … I promise.