Michelle Fitzke is fit for Grand Island City Council

Michelle Fitzke is a former Grand Island City Council member, a dedicated wife and mother to two grown children, and an amazing person. Michelle has called Grand Island home for 35 years, raised her kids and supported them and the Grand Island Public Schools as a dedicated and interested citizen and beneficiary of all that her city has to offer. Not content to simply exist within the community, Michelle has given back and served as a GISH Booster Board member for eight years and as a City Council member for 4½ years until she moved to Ward 1.

Michelle has lived the Grand Island experience; she knows the people of Grand Island and will work to be the voice of her constituents once again, because she loves the people and the city. I have worked with Michelle for over 16 years and have seen her unselfish devotion to the community and the people she calls neighbors throughout the Grand Island regional footprint. Michelle cares! She has been integral to the success of the Goodwill Charity Shoot for 23 years, is a graduate of the Leadership Tomorrow program and she works with numerous individuals and businesses in the city as part of her job. Always willing to give back to the community, Michelle is excited about the opportunity to once again serve the people of Grand Island as a council member.