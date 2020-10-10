 Skip to main content
Michelle Fitzke should be returned to Grand Island City Council
I am writing to express my support for Michelle Fitzke in her effort to be elected to the Grand Island City Council.

I have known Michelle for several years. During her previous tenure on the Grand Island City Council, Michelle worked hard to help the city work toward a balanced budget, develop the Veterans Athletic Complex and voted for the wheel tax to end. Her past experience of serving would be of great value to our community in making decisions for the betterment of Grand Island and getting us through such an unprecedented time when budgets need to be cut and spending is tight.

Please join me in supporting Michelle Fitzke in the upcoming election to represent Ward 1 on the Grand Island City Council.

