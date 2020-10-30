 Skip to main content
Michelle Fitzke would be a benefit to Grand Island
Being open-minded, creative and a good listener are all traits that make Michelle Fitzke a good candidate to represent Ward 1 on the City Council.

As a past member of the City Council of Grand Island, Michelle worked hard to maintain the city’s financial spending, helped end the wheel tax and was a part of making the Veterans Athletic Complex become a reality. We again need her expertise when making decisions pertaining to our city. She is a hard worker and a positive asset in the community.

Please join me in helping her get elected on Nov. 3. Michelle Fitzke will definitely be a benefit to Grand Island.

