Michelle Fitzke would be a benefit to Grand Island

Being open-minded, creative and a good listener are all traits that make Michelle Fitzke a good candidate to represent Ward 1 on the City Council.

As a past member of the City Council of Grand Island, Michelle worked hard to maintain the city’s financial spending, helped end the wheel tax and was a part of making the Veterans Athletic Complex become a reality. We again need her expertise when making decisions pertaining to our city. She is a hard worker and a positive asset in the community.