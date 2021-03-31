Microenterprise Tax Credit improvements will help small businesses

Nebraska needs small businesses and we need our state economic development programs to support these businesses effectively. Right now, the primary program for our smallest businesses, those with five or fewer employees, is the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit. This program was established in 2005 and provides a 20% tax credit on eligible business expenditures for up to $10,000 over the recipient’s lifetime.

By and large, most businesses of this size will qualify for the credit. An eligible investment can be a building renovation, equipment purchase, new employee salary, or a new marketing campaign. With a recovering economy, now is the perfect time to put this program to good use, spurring investment in our local communities.

Legislative Bill 366 is currently being considered by the Legislature and seeks to make this program work even better. The bill would double the maximum credit to $20,000, a reflection of the increase in business costs that have taken place since 2005, and require more transparency in the program’s reporting. It will also remove some unnecessary restrictions on usage by related parties. These are all positive changes that resolve ongoing issues with the program and update it to modern small business needs.