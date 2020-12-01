Misdirected mail is frustrating

I hope that one day the mail and delivery services personnel will finally learn to read the street signs. I can’t count the number of times that someone has mistaken addresses. 11th Avenue and 11th Street are identically numbered and one block apart. Is there any advice that anyone can give to anyone involved to help with this situation? Calling and talking to the Postal Service and package services doesn’t work. A couple of the actual drivers/carriers try to get things correct, however they are one route while the other house with the same house number is on another route.