Mismanagement of pandemic has cost many Nebraska lives

The numbers describing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and in Nebraska as of Dec. 15 tell a story of appalling mismanagement.
Our infection rates can be quantified by the proportion of the population that is, or has been, infected with this virus:
— The United States infection rate is 5.2% — among the highest in the world.
— Nebraska’s infection rate is 7.7% — almost 50% higher than the horrific U.S. rate.
— All 93 Nebraska counties have had COVID-19 infections — the least in any county is 15.
— Nebraska’s rate in our 10 largest counties is 7.8% and in the smaller counties is 7.4% — the smaller counties are catching up quickly.
By contrast, the infection rate in Canada is 1.3% and in Germany is 1.6%. Both Canada and Germany have had recent surges in infections, but those surges have been significantly less than in the United States.
The death rates to date, per 100,000 population are:
— United States’ death rate is 94.
— Nebraska’s death rate is 73 (22% lower than the U.S. rate).
— Nebraska’s death rate in our 10 largest counties is 68 and in the smaller counties the rate is 86 (the lethality of this virus is much higher in our smaller counties).
— All but 16 of Nebraska’s 83 smaller counties have experienced at least one death.
By contrast, the death rate in Canada is 36 per 100,000 and in Germany it is 28 per 100,000.
If the United States and Nebraska had the same death rate as in Canada, we would have 189,000 more Americans alive today and 700 more Nebraskans alive today. To help put these numbers in perspective, we lost 58,000 killed in Vietnam, with Nebraska losing 395 lives in Vietnam.
Mismanagement of this pandemic has dearly cost Nebraska lives.
