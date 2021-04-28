Mistakes were made in shooting of Daunte Wright, but it was an accident

Daunte Wright was accidentally killed by an officer of the Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Department who pulled a service weapon instead of a taser. There were mistakes made by both sides.

Mistakes made by Mr. Wright:

1. Mr. Wright should have renewed his vehicle registration on time to avoid being stopped in the first place.

2. Had he taken care of a previous citation, there would not have been a warrant issued for his arrest.

3. Never, never attempt to flee. You might get away temporarily, but you will eventually be caught, and when you are, there will be additional, more severe charges.

Mistakes on the part of the police officers:

1. As soon as it was learned there was a warrant for Mr. Wright, his keys should have been pulled and put in the officer’s pocket before they realized what was happening.

2. Never attempt to handcuff someone by the open door of their vehicle, which gives a person a quick “escape” route.

3. Learn how to handcuff! The male officer fumbled with the cuffs it seemed like forever, giving Mr. Wright time to think about fleeing. Cuffs can be put on in one second. One second flat.