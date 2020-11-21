Model of Union Pacific depot proposed

Jeff Bahr and The Grand Island Independent did a very good story on my desire to build a model of the old high school in Central City. Unfortunately, there was no interest in the project.

I have a new idea that may be of interest to some Grand Island residents. In the mid-60s the Union Pacific depot in downtown Grand Island was torn down. As The Independent has reported, it was a major contributor to the growth of Grand Island.

My idea is to build a model of that U.P. depot. The base the model would stand on would be 2 1/2 feet high and 6 feet square. The model would be 2 1/2 to 3 feet high and up to 5 1/2 feet wide. No landscaping and the roof could come off to show what the interior was like and then be put back on. A model in scale with the depot of a 1960s Union Pacific passenger train would be on tracks. The model and train would be lifelike. It could be on display at the Stuhr Museum.

Any individual, group or business that would like to work with me on this project can send mail to Gary Kelsch, 2807 W. Faidley, Apt. 121, Grand Island, NE 68803 or call me at 308-379-9722.