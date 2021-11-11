Mom, our family could not be happier with Regency Retirement

My letter is with regards to the recent controversy at Regency Retirement Apartments. My mom has lived at Regency for 2 1/2 years. It was huge for her to make a decision to move out of our family’s home in Grand Island once her husband passed away.

She has been so happy at Regency and has joy in her life again. She loves the monthly birthday celebrations, playing cards, field trips, going to dinner, helping with the garden, special occasion weekend meals, convenient facilities, her neighbors, etc.

The director there has been amazingly helpful to her and my family. My mother fell ill inside her unit last month. I reported being unable to reach her and the director went above and beyond, checking on my mother on her day off. She even drove her to the hospital, went to see her and picked her up, which was definitely above and beyond. I feel so secure knowing my mom is in a safe place with friends and is really enjoying life again.

My mom also downsized to a smaller, but spacious unit last summer. The director, Peg, was very flexible and helpful in seeing her move went smoothly. There were some unexpected challenges and Peg jumped right in to assure my mom’s things made their way down the hall to her new unit. This was also outside of what I would consider her job to be.