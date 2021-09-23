Month-to-month lease is risky for seniors

Attention, senior citizens. If you sign a month-to-month lease in an independent living facility like The Regency, be aware that in 30 days your home could be gone. Take the example of Jack Wilson. Jack has live in his home 12 years. Always paid his rent on time. That does not matter. He was told that in thirty days he was to be gone.

Residents of the Regency can go to the board, which should be there to protect the tenants, with a petition requesting that Jack not be evicted from The Regency. That doesn’t matter at The Regency. If the manager doesn’t like what you are doing, you are gone. The board is just the manager’s rubber stamp.

The manager uses this power to intimidate and control the other residents in The Regency. If you ask the board members why, their answer is the manager does a beautiful job. Then answer these questions: Why are there four empty apartments in The Regency? Why is there not a waiting list to live in The Regency? Do seniors know how The Regency is being managed? Why has Regency’s new Kearney lawyer asked that Jack’s case be moved from Hall County Court to District Court? A new board was elected at The Regency. Why was it not recognized? Why couldn’t the two boards meet in mediation and work out difference? Why are two schedules of events given out at Regency?