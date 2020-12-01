More intervention needed quickly to stop coronavirus spread

As of Nov. 24, COVID-19 has infected 5.9% of Nebraska’s population and the trend of infections suggests that the worst is yet to come.

Nebraska has had 12 or more infections in each of our 93 counties.

Since the pandemic began nine months ago, it has infected:

— 6.0% of the population in our 10 largest counties while in our 83 smaller counties it has infected 5.6% of their population.

— The counties with the highest portion of their population infected are Dakota (15.2%), Colfax (11.6%), Saline (9.8%), Platte (8.8%) and Madison (8.3%).

— Other counties of interest are Douglas County (6.4%), Lancaster (4.6%), Hall (6.9%), Buffalo (6.7%) and Adams (4.8%).

Looking at more recent infections we see the counties with the highest average weekly rates of infection of their population over the last four weeks are: Scotts Bluff (1.3%), Madison (1.2%), Nance (1.2%), Columbus (1.1%) and Johnson (1.0%). Note that these percentages are average weekly infection rates of their population and at this level should be of concern to policymakers.