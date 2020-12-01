More intervention needed quickly to stop coronavirus spread

As of Nov. 24, COVID-19 has infected 5.9% of Nebraska’s population and the trend of infections suggests that the worst is yet to come.
Nebraska has had 12 or more infections in each of our 93 counties.
Since the pandemic began nine months ago, it has infected:
— 6.0% of the population in our 10 largest counties while in our 83 smaller counties it has infected 5.6% of their population.
— The counties with the highest portion of their population infected are Dakota (15.2%), Colfax (11.6%), Saline (9.8%), Platte (8.8%) and Madison (8.3%).
— Other counties of interest are Douglas County (6.4%), Lancaster (4.6%), Hall (6.9%), Buffalo (6.7%) and Adams (4.8%).
Looking at more recent infections we see the counties with the highest average weekly rates of infection of their population over the last four weeks are: Scotts Bluff (1.3%), Madison (1.2%), Nance (1.2%), Columbus (1.1%) and Johnson (1.0%). Note that these percentages are average weekly infection rates of their population and at this level should be of concern to policymakers.
Nationally, 3.9% of the U.S. population has been infected to date. Nebraska was in fifth place in infection rates to date on Nov. 24, behind North Dakota (9.8%), South Dakota (8.3%), Iowa (6.8%) and Wisconsin (6.1%.)
The death rate from COVID-19 for Nebraska is 47 per 100,000 population. The death rate for our 10 largest counties is 44 and for our 83 smaller counties is 54 per 100,000 of population. Nebraska’s death rate from COVID-19 is low compared to a national death rate of 80 per 100,000 of population.
Government intervention into the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and in Nebraska is a careful balancing of deaths versus economic damage of that intervention. But the longer we delay effective intervention, the harsher and longer the intervention will have to be.
