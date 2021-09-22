More involvement needed to prevent suicide

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Nebraska. It touches millions of lives — people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds — but the research is clear: Suicide is preventable and the more people who stand up for suicide prevention and mental health, the more lives we can save.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, this is the fourth year the Out of the Darkness Walk will be held in Grand Island. Opening ceremonies start at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Scout Park, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide and mental health issues touch so many lives and we all need to work together to break the stigma. Please help us save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide in the area.

The Out of the Darkness experience is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

IN CRISIS? Call 1-800-273-8255 or Text HELP to 741741

For questions, contact me at manfullsandy@gmail.com.