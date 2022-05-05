More support for Verplank

I am the current Hall County Deputy Treasurer. Some of you may not know, but the deputy is chosen by the treasurer. I was fortunate enough to have Alaina Verplank pick me when she began her career as treasurer, and I am privileged to be her choice again.

We have seen many changes effect the treasurer’s office since we started this journey back in July of 2018. While these changes could be the result of strict state statutes that govern most of the treasurer’s office procedures, we do our best to enact these procedures with enthusiasm and experience.

We face each day with an enthusiasm that creates a friendly environment for tax payers to visit, since we could probably agree paying taxes isn’t anyone’s favorite thing to do.

We have also gained a lot of experience working with the new motor vehicle and real estate programs from the ground up. Alaina was part of the VicToRy (the motor vehicle program) development team. Her task was to literally try and “break” the system with scenarios, so they could work out any kinks before the statewide rollout. From here, she was selected to be a part of the training team who trained motor vehicle workers across the state. After the big VicToRy change in motor vehicle, the real estate office also had to make a program change.

The assessor’s office had selected a new program to use and we were finding our systems weren’t meshing well. We followed state recommendations and have implemented a new program that works. After many late nights and weekends, I have become very familiar with the system as some of you may know in dealing with me regarding your specific parcels.

In closing, on May 10 please vote for enthusiasm and experience that matters — vote Alaina Verplank for treasurer.