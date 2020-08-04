On behalf of the volunteers of the Central Nebraska Motorist Assist Program, we’d like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of John Holcomb, a fellow Motorist Assist volunteer. John was struck and killed by a motorist while clearing debris from the Kennedy Freeway in Omaha on July 31. John obviously loved doing what he was doing as he had been a volunteer for some time.
The NMAP, administered by the Nebraska State Patrol, is a select group of trained volunteers who relieve traffic congestion by solving problems that cause delays and backups, provide advice and directions, remove hazardous materials from the freeways and interstate, promote safe driving, and free up law enforcement to concentrate on more serious enforcement situations. We volunteers help with flat tires, clear debris from the roadways, arrange to contact towing services to have vehicles towed, provide jump starts, provide transportation to and from gas stations for fuel, and provide water for stranded motorists or vehicles. Using a well equipped emergency vehicle, these and other services are provided to the stranded motorists at no cost to them.
Rest in peace, John.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.