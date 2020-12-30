Motorized bicycles dangerous on hike & bike trails

In early October I was riding my bicycle south on the hike\bike trail, between Stur Museum and Highway 281, when I was struck from behind and knocked off the trail and into the ditch between the trail and highway.

Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet when my head struck the ground, and my only injuries were a bruised right shoulder and some lacerations to my lower legs and ankle from contact with the pedals of my bicycle.

At first I was unsure of what had hit me, as I did not hear anything approaching from behind, and whoever was riding this vehicle did not let me know they were coming up from behind. What was worse was that this person did not have the decency to stop and at least see if I was injured, or needed assistance. When I did get to my feet and looked down the trail I saw some person riding what appeared to be some kind of motorized bicycle.

Since that time I have encountered numerous persons riding on these motorized bicycles, and so far none have called out to let me know they are approaching from behind.

The other problem is they all appeared to be traveling at least 20 mph or more. If these motorized bicycles continue to be allowed on the hike/bike trail I really fear that in the future someone is going to get hurt injured quite badly.