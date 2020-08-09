From the family of Anne Bialas,we would like everyone to know what a wonderful place Valley View Assisted Living is! Just off Highway 14 in Fullerton, our mother was lucky enough to spend her last eight-plus years there. The care was second to none. The caregivers, cooking staff and administration always made our mother feel special. Their passion, positive attitude and generosity were remarkable.
Our mom once told a family member she would give them an A-plus. Mom had many ups and downs during her time there, but they always found a way to give her the support she needed to be successful. Up until her final day, July 29, the staff worked with us, which was no easy task due to Covid-19, and her nine children were able to visit her as much as possible. The hospice team Asera Care, Shelly and her staff went above and beyond to make her comfortable, while also supporting the family.
We want everyone all over the state to know, if you have a loved one in need of care, that Valley View Assisted Living is the place to go. With love and much gratitude, the Bialas family.
Lois Greenwalt
Hastings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.