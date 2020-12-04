Name learning center after Blaine Morrow

There are some serious issues that our kids are dealing with right now. I often wonder how they manage to keep it all together. There are days that I struggle to find a glimmer of hope.

When I drive kids to school, I pass the Wyandotte Learning Center and I imagine how the students stay committed to their futures in education, law and public safety. My dream is that after this pandemic is over, we will have graduates that are highly trained and committed to improving the world, but perhaps with a special emphasis on mental health, because that is desperately needed right now.

As I look at some of the other schools, I wonder how their names were selected. Was it because of someone’s great wealth or popularity? Who knows, but let me suggest that we name the learning center after someone who excelled at academic achievements, who was a role model of civic duty, a person who aspired to be a lifelong public teacher and someone whose life is an example of the need to invest in mental health.

Blaine Morrow was our friend, teacher and role model. He was a shining light. His story can empower and safeguard our children for generations to come. My kids will ask someday why they call it the Blaine Morrow learning Center and I will explain. So please consider his name. Not because of fame or money but because he was dedicated to a life of learning and I want the same for my children.