National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day successful

The school bus driver appreciation convoy in Grand Island on Feb. 22 was held in recognition of National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. It was a huge success.

Holiday Express busing and the Mick Brown family would like to give a “big shout out” to all of our drivers and staff members, Grand Island Police Department officers Brandon Kirkley, Brian Houser and Chris Anderson, community service officers Richelle Cellar and Natasha Walz, The Grand Island Independent reporter Jeff Bahr and photographer Josh Salmon, NTV Channel 13 anchor/reporter Steve White and Local 4 KSNB anchor/reporter Alissa Harrington for making it so successful.

The Grand Island Police Department did an amazing job controlling traffic and heading up safety and the news coverage was awesome.

Our drivers and staff deserve to celebrate this day and every day for how they are committed to getting students to and from school as well as extra activities. Thank you all for your part in making today a success. We are honored to be a part of the Grand Island community.

Mick Brown family, Carole Urbom