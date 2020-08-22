Native 360 Loan Fund gets grant

Native 360 Loan Fund Inc. is a nonprofit in Grand Island that provides Native American entrepreneurs with customized, ongoing technical assistance plans and access to industry-specific consultants and coaches. I was thrilled to see Google.org’s Impact Challenge award to Native 360 Loan Fund in the amount of a $175,000 grant. By providing these resources, Native 360 Loan Fund hopes to build strong, sufficient Native American families, citizens and business owners.
Our country was built by entrepreneurs of many backgrounds and Native 360 Loan Fund Inc. is making sure Native American business owners have the same affordable capital and technical assistance that other Nebraskans have. The Google award highlights the nonprofit’s important work for the Native American community and helps fund an incredibly important program in our great state.