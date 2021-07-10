Near and dear and confusing — roundabouts

I have been on the roundabouts in Grand Island. I have looked at all the videos that are up, including the one near Perkins Restaurant. All are informative and seem easy enough with common sense use.

Problem? The road from the Perkins roundabout to Highway 281 is short. I have yet to see what it looks like when the lights on Highway 281 turn red for north and south traffic. Video does not show Highway 281 traffic moving at any time.

I will be reserving a window seat at Perkins for the opening show of roundabout madness.