Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation meets big goal with big generosity

Last Thursday, from midnight to midnight, the Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation participated along with 144 other nonprofits in Go Big GIVE 2021. In past years, we have done well through the event, but this year turned into a banner year.

We started the day with a very ambitious goal of raising $125,000. We hoped we would garner that much support. However, when it came to fruition, we were still left humbled and amazed by the generosity of our donors. To those of you who gave of your resources, prayers or time, thank you. We would also like to thank the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation for all their hard work. Carrying out this large-scale giving event is no small feat, and drawing so much attention to area nonprofits is a great gift to so many.

In addition to the $125,039 raised, our foundation had an outside match of $100,000, which increased our fundraising total to $225,039. This year’s funds will go toward significant roof repairs and a new fire suppression system in the gymnasium building. Again, thank you to our supporters who participated and gave. Only through our faithful supporters can our school operate and continue to equip students to stand on truth. We are so excited to see what the Lord is going to do with Nebraska Christian Schools next.