Nebraska has no place questioning other states’ election results

Is it really possible that the attorney general of this state joined a totally unfounded lawsuit contesting the legitimacy of the November election in states that elected a candidate they didn’t support? Truly, history will look back and our children will either thank or curse us for our belief in the truth or our willingness to be led down a path to kill this democracy. It is not the place of this or any other state to question election results certified by other states following their legal legislative process. Talk about theater and wasted time and money.

It’s too bad that the majority of people that scream about constitutional rights can’t tell you what the 10 amendments that make the “Bill of Rights” are. Let alone the remaining 17 amendments. It’s amazing that “We” on both sides of this democracy debacle can’t see the real peril at the door. A pandemic, an economic disaster, a racial divide in this country that has to be addressed and climate changes that demand the entire world’s attention. Is this the country that saved the world 75 years ago? Is this the country that landed a man on the moon?

Elections have consequences. We must all live with them if we want to continue this experiment started with that first election in 1788. We need to be Americans first. Let’s remember to hold up each other and our republic. John McCain was so right, it’s time to return to regular order. No matter what political party we belong to, we are all patriots.