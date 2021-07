I thought we were Nebraska Strong, but then I saw the statistics on the news how we lag behind on the virus vaccination.

We showed our strength during the tornadoes, during the flood. Let’s do it now. Do we really want to be in a lockdown again, see a lot of people suffer, overwork our health care providers? Not me.

Let’s show our get-it-done attitude, Nebraskans, and be the safest place in the USA. Go big or we stay home.