Nebraska prison conditions deplorable

I would like to take this opportunity to talk about prison propaganda.

The No. 1 thing that Nebraskans should be aware of is the fact that our prisons are under a statewide staffing emergency as we speak. These are unprecedented times when our government wants to build new prisons when we don’t even have the staffing for existing prisons. China already is trying to control our governors, senators, congressmen and women and now our president. Nebraska, wake up — China robots will be your new prison staffing.

The No. 2 issue is the fact that all the deep-state media puts all this emphasis on programming. The fact is, if you aren’t teaching them job skills, then you’re not getting them ready to acclimate back into society. Job training is the definition of rehabilitation. Nonviolent offenders are being placed with violent offenders just to receive programming. This makes no sense. Programming means nothing without job skills.

The No. 3 issue is the fact that taking someone’s freedom and caging them in a dangerously overcrowded prison is completely dehumanizing. It’s very dangerous, folks. It’s not the Nebraska way.

It sounds like the animals at the Henry Doorly Zoo have it much better than the Nebraska inmates.