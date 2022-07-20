Nebraska Republican Convention 'total farce'

First, let me say that I registered to vote in 1969 when I was first eligible to do so. I voted absentee ballot when I was in the Army, and have voted in every election since then.

I am a registered Republican, but if Donald Trump is on the next ballot, I will change my registration to an Independent.

I voted for Trump the first time only because I was scared to death of Hillary Clinton, and the last election didn’t cast a ballot for president.

The Nebraska Republican Convention last week was a total farce. Pete Ricketts needs to get out of politics totally. I tried to talk to him on two different occasions shortly after he was elected, and he refused to talk to me about my issues both times.

As far as the candidate for governor, he was a total joke, just because he was a star on the Nebraska football team years ago doesn’t make him a good candidate.