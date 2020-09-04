Nebraska should accept unemployment, food aid

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Stefanie Beasley of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services should consider applying for the federal assistance as offered to help the jobless and needy people of Nebraska. We are one of two states that have not applied for additional aid to help our fellow Nebraskans. I do not understand turning down aid, as deemed necessary and available by the federal government, to our state.
The ability to apply for this aid expires Sept 10. I’ve called both the governor’s office and the DHHS and was told the decision rests with Gov. Ricketts and Beasley.
The federal program offered would give unemployed workers an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment aid. Grand Island has lost a number of businesses due to COVID-19. It stands to reason that not all of our workers here in Grand Island have been able to find work. Also, children unable to attend school due to COVID-19 issues need adult supervision.
The DHHS stated that “state programs will continue to return to their typical operations.” That quote appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Independent. One Nebraska woman cited gets $850 in disability and $16 through SNAP. Nebraska is choosing to ignore the needs of our women and children, in particular.
What can you do? Call our governor’s office and ask for someone to return your call who can answer these questions. Also, call Stefanie Beasley (Department of Health and Human Services) and ask her to return your call. State Sena. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, as quoted in The Independent Sept. 3, advises us to “call the governor’s office and ask him why he is letting folks go hungry and foregoing essential relief during a pandemic.”
Gov. Ricketts and Stefanie Beasley, why are you refusing federally offered aid to the people of Nebraska?
