Nebraska State Fair's prominent Trump promotion disturbing

I am extremely disappointed with the powers that be at the Nebraska State Fair. The State Fair should be nonpartisan and inclusive to all Nebraskans, but that is not so this year.

My understanding is the third booth you see on “Main Street” is a Trump Shop where you can buy the former president’s propaganda for 2024. Another booth sells “Impeach Biden” flags. What is nonpartisan about either of these booths? Then we have the official judge in the cattle competition who starts his event off using a bright red Trump flag. None of the above has any place at the Nebraska State Fair.

We have always had booths for Nebraska Democratic Party, Nebraska Republican Party, Nebraskans for Peace, etc., and those are fine, but glorifying Donald Trump after he used his office to try to overthrow a legal and lawful election and then incited a riot Jan. 6 is beyond inappropriate.

I also understand the State Fair makes money by renting these booths but the location of the Trump Shop sent a clear message that the fair has become very political. If that is your intent, please quit calling it the Nebraska State Fair because it no longer is for Nebraskans.