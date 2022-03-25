No doubt today’s young people will rise

I always read the commentaries by Cal Thomas, even though I almost always disagree with his opinions. He seems to believe that everything wrong with America is the fault of liberals, everything right, the credit to conservatives.

In the March 18 edition, Mr. Thomas speculates that young people today may not be up to defending our freedoms if called upon. I have little doubt they would be up to the task.

One of my favorite stories from our family lore, one I have often repeated, is this.

My grandfather died at a relatively young age in 1924 and my grandmother married again a few years later to a man 25 years her senior. Ezekiel Dominy was born in 1850 and died in 1947.

Grandmother Dominy was a rather dour woman for whom the glass was always half empty. She was often heard complaining about the young people of the time. They had no work ethic, they were rude, they lacked patriotism, etc. She was talking about the same people that Tom Brokaw later labeled “The Greatest Generation.” When she was finished with her complaints, Mr. Dominy would say to her, “Oh Ollie, I remember my parents saying the same things during the Civil War.”

Thus it has always been. If called upon, the young people today will rise to the occasion.