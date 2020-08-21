Northwest Public Schools board not practicing social distancing, wearing masks

I am writing in support of Carol Furley’s letter to the editor on Thursday and Elia Rivera’s letter on Friday. I am also writing to express my concern about one of the metrics that Northwest Public Schools uses when determining Northwest’s weekly tier risk level: Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) COVID-19 data.
St. Libory, one of three Northwest attendance centers, is located in Howard County — LBPHD’s jurisdiction. At the Northwest Board of Education meeting on Aug. 10, Superintendent Jeff Edwards explained that mitigation strategies had to also take into account COVID-19 data from Howard County. It is important to note that LBPHD’s nine counties moved to Phase 4 Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective July 24, while Central District Health Department’s (CDHD) three counties remain at Phase 3. I believe it is erroneous to equally weigh data from LBPHD in comparison with CDHD’s data specific to Hall and Merrick counties, where the majority of the Northwest school population reside.
In addition to noting Dr. Edwards’ comment, I observed that the board members and the superintendent were not social distancing or wearing a mask during the meeting, with the exception of Becky Rosenlund. Given the repeated messages about the importance of social distancing and face masks, I am puzzled by their lack of adherence to the recommendations in the reopening plan they signed off on.
When I brought my concerns to the board about their behavior during the meeting, I was told by one board member that he would talk to the president about social distancing in the future “if that would make you feel more comfortable.” Yes, it would make me feel more comfortable if the administrators would adhere to the guidelines they expect students and staff to follow, including the recommendation to wear face masks.