I am puzzled by the inconsistency among school reopening plans released by Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest Public Schools — all school districts in the same geographical area. GIPS and GICC have released plans that require face masks while Northwest’s plan stipulates that face masks are optional.
Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health regarding the importance of cloth face coverings, I believe consistency among school districts is imperative at this time.
Other sectors of society have acknowledged the importance of wearing face masks as a means of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. It’s now commonplace to wear a mask when entering Walmart, Sam’s, and Menard’s because they have adopted consistent policies, in accordance with public health recommendations, about the use of face masks.
Given the research that has proven the efficacy of face masks, I believe it is incumbent on Northwest school administration and the board of education to amend the plan to reopen so that it reflects guidance provided by Central District Health Department. Northwest Public School patrons are counting on you to act in the best interests of students and staff.
