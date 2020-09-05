 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not everyone in a political party has the same beliefs
0 comments

Not everyone in a political party has the same beliefs

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

This is in response to Darrell Dey’s Aug. 31 letter. If he had read my reply rather than just scanning it, he would have seen my reply said not all Democrats believe in abortion.

The Hillary Clinton comment he cited was just a matter of opinion that she had, not, factual. To quote polls as fact is also not accurate as they assume the majority of people they poll, not everybody.

As far as my religion is concerned, I will always be a Catholic because of my beliefs. And finally, to say why I served in the military, it was so we would have the “freedom” to say the beliefs we have without retaliation, I hope Dey will afford me the same.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts