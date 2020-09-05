Not everyone in a political party has the same beliefs

This is in response to Darrell Dey’s Aug. 31 letter. If he had read my reply rather than just scanning it, he would have seen my reply said not all Democrats believe in abortion.
The Hillary Clinton comment he cited was just a matter of opinion that she had, not, factual. To quote polls as fact is also not accurate as they assume the majority of people they poll, not everybody.
As far as my religion is concerned, I will always be a Catholic because of my beliefs. And finally, to say why I served in the military, it was so we would have the “freedom” to say the beliefs we have without retaliation, I hope Dey will afford me the same.
