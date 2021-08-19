Not stopping Taliban poses threat to U.S.

Several months ago I submitted a letter stating that the hatred for Trump would carry a cost. That cost has now begun to unfold. A spending frenzy has translated into hardship for Americans via inflation, which is only slated to worsen.

Now we’re watching the rebirth of a terrorist nation. Ten thousand U.S. citizens remain behind enemy lines. Tens of thousands of our Afghan allies face certain death. The Taliban is not allowing their safe passage into the airport, which leaves me wondering, who are the people they are allowing to board those evacuation flights? Americans left behind will be used as Taliban bargaining chips. Afghan friends will be slaughtered. Women will be brutalized. This matters for a myriad of reasons, but if it doesn’t matter to you, perhaps this will.