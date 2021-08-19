Not stopping Taliban poses threat to U.S.

Several months ago I submitted a letter stating that the hatred for Trump would carry a cost. That cost has now begun to unfold. A spending frenzy has translated into hardship for Americans via inflation, which is only slated to worsen.
Now we’re watching the rebirth of a terrorist nation. Ten thousand U.S. citizens remain behind enemy lines. Tens of thousands of our Afghan allies face certain death. The Taliban is not allowing their safe passage into the airport, which leaves me wondering, who are the people they are allowing to board those evacuation flights? Americans left behind will be used as Taliban bargaining chips. Afghan friends will be slaughtered. Women will be brutalized. This matters for a myriad of reasons, but if it doesn’t matter to you, perhaps this will.
We have an open border with hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants entering the country every month. Border patrol is stretched to its limit. I assure you, the Taliban is not going to forget 20 years of war on their soil. It’s not “if”, it’s “when” our enemies will strike and President Biden has opened the backdoor for them. We have a president who can’t answer a simple question unless the answer is prepared for him, yet people trust him to protect the country? That must be the very definition of insanity. Put aside the growing threat of terrorist attacks by way of our open border, but how about drugs, human trafficking, cartel activity, gangs, and crime? We said goodbye to national security when President Trump left office.