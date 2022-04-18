 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nothing makes sense, honors vets

I have a few questions about the sale of the Grand Island Veterans Home land to CHI.

The first is in regards to their “conditions.” Since nothing medical can be built within 300 feet, can we still expand the Veterans’ cemetery? I thought it was always in the plan to expand this cemetery so veterans don’t have to be buried in Omaha or Maxwell. Those are unrealistic drives for an elderly widow to have to make.

Secondly, is there going to be anything left on this land that was donated for veterans, to honor their service and in many cases, their disabilities from their service, except maybe a sign naming ball fields?

Thirdly, with the 12.7 acres smack dab in the middle of this large piece of land, is that making the side pieces very restricted as far as usage in the future?

Fourthly, if this street is not going through to Highway 2, why is the city paying for the infrastructure and why would we pay to put infrastructure through to Highway 2 just a block and a half away on Custer Avenue?

Nothing about this plan makes sense or honors veterans; and it seems to me that in duplicating infrastructure costs, we are wasting taxpayer money.

