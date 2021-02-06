Officials are elected to serve

A phrase that has fallen into disuse lately is “elected to serve.” It used to be said that he/she was elected to serve on the local school board; as the mayor of a city; or as the senator of such and such a state. They were elected to serve those under their jurisdiction, not to rule over them as a king or dictator.

Who were they to serve? It should be apparent they should serve all the people, not just some partisan group. All of us want our wishes and needs at least respected enough to be heard by our leaders. If our leaders only listen to one side all the time, the populace would have a legitimate reason to cry, “foul.”

If all the religious people who claim to be Christians would follow the example of Christ, of whom it was said that “(he) did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many,” we would have a more peaceful nation.

And just think, we did not even elect Christ to make that sacrifice. He made it freely.