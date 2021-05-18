On streets, walk facing traffic for safety’s sake

The weather is getting nicer and more people are out walking or running. Please remember, if you are going to walk in the street, walk facing traffic. This is for your safety.

If you walk with traffic you cannot see what is happening behind you. If a driver is distracted by talking on the phone or texting, they may not see you and you won’t see them in time to get out of the way.

If you walk facing traffic you have a much better chance of moving out of the way. Please be safe while you are outside enjoying the warm weather.