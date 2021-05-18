 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On streets, walk facing traffic for safety’s sake
0 comments

On streets, walk facing traffic for safety’s sake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The weather is getting nicer and more people are out walking or running. Please remember, if you are going to walk in the street, walk facing traffic. This is for your safety.

If you walk with traffic you cannot see what is happening behind you. If a driver is distracted by talking on the phone or texting, they may not see you and you won’t see them in time to get out of the way.

If you walk facing traffic you have a much better chance of moving out of the way. Please be safe while you are outside enjoying the warm weather.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts